Abstract

PURPOSE The Violent Crime Linkage Analysis System (ViCLAS) is a computerised database which is used by law enforcement in several countries to find potential links between serial violent crimes. In 2012, Bennell, Snook, MacDonald, House and Taylor identified a number of assumptions that must be valid for these computerised systems to be effective.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH This paper revisits and expands on these assumptions with specific reference to the use of ViCLAS, looking at research that has been conducted since this 2012 review and outlining where research is still outstanding.



FINDINGS The importance of evaluating ViCLAS is highlighted in this paper. Practical implications Particularly, the research agenda highlights how the practice of comparative case analysis when using ViCLAS could be improved.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE To the best of the authors' knowledge, this is the first review of the research dedicated specifically to the evaluation of ViCLAS.

Language: en