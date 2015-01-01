|
Citation
|
Rovira M, Lega L, Suso-Ribera C, Orue I. BMC Womens Health 2022; 22(1): e17.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35065642
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Research on traditional gender beliefs has highlighted their psychological impact and social implications for women. The purpose of this study was twofold. First, we aimed to adapt and validate the Spanish version of the Multicultural O'Kelly Women's Beliefs Scale. Next, we explored its sources of validity evidence in relation to intimate partner violence, stress, and depression. Based on the Rational Emotive Behavior Therapy framework, traditional gender beliefs were expected to be associated with higher levels of intimate partner violence, stress and depression. We also expected to obtain a psychometrically-sound factor structure of the Multicultural O'Kelly Women's Beliefs Scale.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Depression; Intimate partner violence; Perceived stress; MC-O’Kelly women’s beliefs scale; Rational emotive behavior therapy; Traditional gender beliefs