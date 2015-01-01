|
Jackson JR, Harle CA, Silverman R, Simon K, Menachemi N. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2022; 232: e109294.
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Due to the ongoing opioid use disorder crisis, improved access to opioid treatment programs (OTPs) is needed. However, OTPs operate in a complex regulatory environment which may limit their ability to positively affect health outcomes. The objective of this study was to examine how the number and type of state OTP regulations are associated with opioid-related deaths, hospitalizations, and emergency department visits.
Keywords
Legal mapping; Medication-Assisted Treatment; Opioid treatment programs; OTPs; State regulations; Substance Use Disorder