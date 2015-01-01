|
Citation
|
Pouls C, Jeandarme I, Al-Taiar H, Bradford J, Canton W, Kristiansson M, Thibaut F, Verreyt V, Konrad N. Int. J. Law Psychiatry 2022; 81: e101775.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35066422
|
Abstract
|
Forensic mental health experts play a crucial role in criminal responsibility evaluations. However, the quality of these assessments has at time come under scrutiny and has been heavily criticized. A literature review revealed significant differences between countries concerning legal frameworks and procedures for conducting these assessments. The findings suggest that although some countries can be seen as a "role model", there still is room for improvement.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Criminal responsibility; Forensic psychiatric evaluation; Forensic psychiatric expert; Forensic psychiatry; Insanity defense