Pouls C, Jeandarme I, Al-Taiar H, Bradford J, Canton W, Kristiansson M, Thibaut F, Verreyt V, Konrad N. Int. J. Law Psychiatry 2022; 81: e101775.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ijlp.2022.101775

35066422

Forensic mental health experts play a crucial role in criminal responsibility evaluations. However, the quality of these assessments has at time come under scrutiny and has been heavily criticized. A literature review revealed significant differences between countries concerning legal frameworks and procedures for conducting these assessments. The findings suggest that although some countries can be seen as a "role model", there still is room for improvement.


Criminal responsibility; Forensic psychiatric evaluation; Forensic psychiatric expert; Forensic psychiatry; Insanity defense

