|
Citation
|
Amoretti S, Verdolini N, Varo C, Mezquida G, Sánchez-Torres AM, Vieta E, Garcia-Rizo C, Lobo A, Gonzalez-Pinto A, Abregú-Crespo R, Corripio I, Serra M, Serna E, Mané A, Ramos-Quiroga JA, Ribasés M, Cuesta MJ, Bernardo M. J. Affect. Disord. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35066012
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Cognitive reserve (CR) is a protective factor against cognitive and functional impairment in first-episode psychosis (FEP). The aim of this study was to evaluate the differences in clinical presentation according to the use of cannabis (cannabis users vs non-users) among patients presenting a FEP (non-affective vs affective psychosis), to investigate the impact of CR and cannabis use on several outcomes and to explore the potentially mediatory role played by CR in the relationship between cognitive domains or clinical status and functionality, depending on the use of cannabis.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
cannabis; cognition; cognitive reserve; first episode; functioning