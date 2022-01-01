Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cognitive reserve (CR) is a protective factor against cognitive and functional impairment in first-episode psychosis (FEP). The aim of this study was to evaluate the differences in clinical presentation according to the use of cannabis (cannabis users vs non-users) among patients presenting a FEP (non-affective vs affective psychosis), to investigate the impact of CR and cannabis use on several outcomes and to explore the potentially mediatory role played by CR in the relationship between cognitive domains or clinical status and functionality, depending on the use of cannabis.



METHODS: Linear regression analysis models were carried out to assess the predictive value of CR on clinical, functional and cognitive variables at baseline and at two-year follow-up. The mediation analyses were performed according to the principles of Baron and Kenny.



RESULTS: CR was associated with better cognitive performance, regardless of cannabis consumption or diagnosis. In both diagnoses, CR was associated with better clinical and functional outcomes in those patients who did not use cannabis. In terms of mediation procedure, CR mediates the relationship between some cognitive domains and functioning at follow-up only in patients without cannabis use. LIMITATIONS: The small sample size of the affective group.



CONCLUSIONS: CR plays a differential role in the outcome of psychoses according to whether patients are cannabis users or not. Both in affective and non-affective groups CR exerted a greater effect in patients without cannabis use. Our results suggest that the deleterious effect of cannabis use on functioning in FEP surpasses the protective effect of CR.

Language: en