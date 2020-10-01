Abstract

The National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners (NAPNAP) was the first-ever professional organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) and remains dedicated to advancing the NP role to improve child health. In 2016, NAPNAP Partners for Vulnerable Youth (NPVY) was established as a 501(c)(3) to take a leadership role in advocacy and education efforts for at-risk pediatric populations. NPVY launched the Alliance for Children in Trafficking (ACT), with far-reaching implications for nursing leadership to leverage expertise from collective organizational membership to improve health. This paper will demonstrate use of the Policy Circle model as a framework for planned policy change.



