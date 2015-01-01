Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To provide detailed of suicide and homicide mortality and calculate of years of life lost (YLLs) in Ilam province Iran, during 2014-2018.



Methods: In this cross-sectional study, all deaths due to suicide and homicide were enrolled to estimate YLLs, in Ilam province between 2014-2018. The source of data was legal medicine organization (LMO). All analysis was performed at 0.05 significant levels using statistical software package STATA for Windows version 11.2 and SPSS 21 software.



Results: The total YLLs of suicide and homicide were 15685 and 5317, respectively. 522 per 100,000 populations were suicide and 117 for homicide. The YLL and 95% confidence interval form suicide was 34.4 (32.8-36.1) for both sexes that 33.7 (31.6-35.8) for men, and 35.5 (32.7-38.3) for women. In this study period, YLLs rate began to increase over the years in both injury-related in 2016.



Conclusion: Results of this study disclosed the most prominent contribution of men and peoples aged 15-29 to the YLLs. Also our results indicate a recent increase in suicide and homicide YLLs for both genders.

