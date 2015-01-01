SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Park Y, Song J, Sullivan K, Paik S. J. Asian Afr. Stud. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1177/00219096211069649

Violence is increasing in Asia. However, limited research exists on the prevalence and types of violence across Asian regions and countries; a comprehensive study on a continental-scale in Asia has been understudied. Guided by the World Health Organization's definition of violence, this study used World Values Survey Wave 7 (n = 35,435) to map the perceptions of the justifiability of three categories of violence (self-inflicted, interpersonal, collective) with five subtypes (suicide, intimate partner violence against wife, child abuse, violence toward other people, political violence) in six regions and 24 countries in Asia.

FINDINGS indicate that perceptions of the justifiability of violence are significantly different across regions in Asia. Perceptions of the justifiability of various types of violence differed across Asian countries. Considering the complexity and diversity of violence across Asian regions and countries, this study may be a cornerstone for violence research in Asia.


Language: en

Asia; child abuse; intimate partner violence; mapping violence; Perceptions of violence; political violence; prevalence of violence; suicide; violence against others; World Values Survey

