Park Y, Song J, Sullivan K, Paik S. J. Asian Afr. Stud. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
unavailable
Violence is increasing in Asia. However, limited research exists on the prevalence and types of violence across Asian regions and countries; a comprehensive study on a continental-scale in Asia has been understudied. Guided by the World Health Organization's definition of violence, this study used World Values Survey Wave 7 (n = 35,435) to map the perceptions of the justifiability of three categories of violence (self-inflicted, interpersonal, collective) with five subtypes (suicide, intimate partner violence against wife, child abuse, violence toward other people, political violence) in six regions and 24 countries in Asia.
Language: en
Asia; child abuse; intimate partner violence; mapping violence; Perceptions of violence; political violence; prevalence of violence; suicide; violence against others; World Values Survey