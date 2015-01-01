|
Citation
|
Cornejo D, Margarita M. Acta Sociol. (Mexico) 2021; (84): 125-146.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Apuntes para la reflexión de la violencia en Guanajuato, México
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The objective in this article is to reflect, as a state of the art, on the accelerated growth of generalized violence in Guanajuato, Mexico. It is considered that the increase in intentional homicides and high-impact crimes are the product of different events that intersect and have developed little by little in the entity, such as: an accelerated industrialization process, social and economic inequalities, femicide, theft of fuel, the sale, distribution and consumption of synthetic drugs, such as methamphetamine, and a punitive policy of direct combat against organized crime. To understand this process, an analysis of statistical data and field work in different areas of the entity is used. It is concluded that the accelerated development of the region has contributed to the change in the dynamics of small cities, which until a few years ago were considered extremely safe, since they became the center of shootings, massacres, disappearances, femicides, among others. The entity is a great example of the necropolitics deployed by contemporary sovereign states that, by building a common enemy, "organized crime", justify the deployment of state force and parastatal groups to keep the population under control.
Language: es
|
Keywords
|
fuel theft; Guanajuato; industrialization process.; proceso de industrialización.; processo de industrialização; robo de combustible; roubo de combustível; violence; violencia; violência