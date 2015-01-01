Abstract

The objective in this article is to reflect, as a state of the art, on the accelerated growth of generalized violence in Guanajuato, Mexico. It is considered that the increase in intentional homicides and high-impact crimes are the product of different events that intersect and have developed little by little in the entity, such as: an accelerated industrialization process, social and economic inequalities, femicide, theft of fuel, the sale, distribution and consumption of synthetic drugs, such as methamphetamine, and a punitive policy of direct combat against organized crime. To understand this process, an analysis of statistical data and field work in different areas of the entity is used. It is concluded that the accelerated development of the region has contributed to the change in the dynamics of small cities, which until a few years ago were considered extremely safe, since they became the center of shootings, massacres, disappearances, femicides, among others. The entity is a great example of the necropolitics deployed by contemporary sovereign states that, by building a common enemy, "organized crime", justify the deployment of state force and parastatal groups to keep the population under control.



El objetivo en este artículo es reflexionar, a modo de estado de la cuestión, sobre el acelerado crecimiento de la violencia generalizada en Guanajuato, México. Se considera que el incremento de homicidios dolosos y crímenes de alto impacto son producto de distintos acontecimientos que se intersectan y se han desarrollado poco a poco en la entidad, como: un proceso de industrialización acelerado, desigualdades sociales y económicas, el feminicidio, el robo de combustible, la venta, distribución y consumo de drogas sintéticas, como la metanfetamina, y una política punitiva de combate directo al crimen organizado. Para comprender este proceso se recurre a realizar un análisis de datos estadísticos y trabajo de campo en distintas zonas de la entidad. Se concluye que el desarrollo acelerado de la región ha contribuido al cambio en las dinámicas de ciudades pequeñas, que hasta hace unos años se consideraban en extremo seguras, pues pasaron a ser el centro de balaceras, masacres, desapariciones, feminicidios, entre otros. La entidad es un gran ejemplo de la necropolítica que despliegan los estados soberanos contemporáneos que, al construir un enemigo en común, "el crimen organizado", justifican el despliegue de la fuerza del estado y de los grupos paraestatales para mantener a la población bajo control.

