Ura SK, d’Abreu A. Child. Sch. 2022; 44(1): 17-26.
|
Children of color are disproportionately referred for discipline in schools and subsequently receive harsher punishments than their peers. Teachers' implicit bias has been identified as a possible source of these disparities, particularly for Black boys. However, teachers' social-emotional competence (SEC) may mitigate biased responses to Black students' behavior and make them likely to interpret concerning or disruptive behavior as a need for counseling rather than discipline referral. This study examined the effect of teachers' SEC (rated high, medium, or low) on the likelihood of referring a student for counseling, given a student's race, with a sample of 164 teachers.
Language: en