Abstract

Despite the growing interest in creating trauma-informed schools, including for trauma-affected refugee students, little research has focused on the perspectives of teachers supporting these youths. This qualitative study focused on one school district in southwestern Ontario, Canada; it examined 11 narratives from seven teachers that centered on Syrian refugee student trauma disclosures in the classroom. Two full narratives are provided to illustrate the key thematic findings: teachers feel unsettled by unexpected disclosures, teachers are disturbed by students' lack of affect, tension exists between emotional expression and containment, and teachers engage in meaning making when hearing the stories students want to tell. These findings are discussed within the wider research context of emotional labor, vicarious trauma, and burnout, and indicate that additional support is needed for teachers given the reported professional and personal strain that trauma disclosures can cause. This is not only important for the well-being of teachers but is also critical for Syrian refugee and other trauma-affected students to learn within a more equitable educational environment. School social workers are discussed as a possible resource for providing this ongoing training and support for teachers.

