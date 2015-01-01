SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Butterby K, Hackett S. Child. Soc. 2022; 36(1): 149-165.

(Copyright © 2022, National Children's Bureau of the United Kingdom, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/chso.12490

This article focuses on girls' and mothers' experiences of police and criminal justice system responses and the impact of investigation processes following reporting of child sexual abuse. Participants spoke of a lack of timely therapeutic provision and the subsequent role of female caregivers in providing support. Problems with criminal justice processes and the subsequent impact on families' wider lives were also discussed.

FINDINGS suggest that criminal justice processes need to be better attuned to these micro level impacts and should show more sensitivity to the overall experience of children in the aftermath of sexual abuse. Implications for practice are discussed.


children's voices; criminal justice system; impact; sexual abuse

