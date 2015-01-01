|
Forsberg C. Child. Soc. 2021; 35(6): 930-943.
(Copyright © 2021, National Children's Bureau of the United Kingdom, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
Based on analyses of six individual interviews with young people from a sixth-grade school class, this study explores how young people talk about bullying and a particular bullying case in their class from various positions. Utilising thematic analysis, three themes were conceptualised as crucial in bullying: social status, powerful positions and fragile social positions. Symbolic interactionism, emphasising perspectives as constructed in interaction, were used to understand these social dynamics and bullying as a group phenomenon. The findings demonstrate the social landscape in which young people navigate, where social positions are in process but affected by their group norms.
Language: en
bullying; bystanders; group norms; social difference; social positioning