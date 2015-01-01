|
Toros K. Child. Soc. 2021; 35(3): 395-411.
(Copyright © 2021, National Children's Bureau of the United Kingdom, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
Abstract
This article examines children's views on and experiences with participation in the child protection system's decision-making process. The systematic review follows the PRISMA statement and includes 12 peer-reviewed articles published in academic journals from 2006 to 2017.
Language: en
child participation; child protection; children's rights; decision-making; systematic literature review