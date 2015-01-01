SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

El-Khoury J, Haidar R, El-Dirani Z, Farhat F. Civ. Wars 2021; 23(3): 396-416.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/13698249.2021.1963588

unavailable

The experiences of irregular combatants and the psychosocial impact of their participation in violent conflict are poorly understood in comparison to the body of research available on military veterans in developed countries. The Lebanese civil war (1975-1990) was an archetypal intra-national armed conflict, involving thousands of civilians turned fighters. Fifteen former fighters were interviewed about their active involvement in the war. The qualitative analysis reveals a persistent psychosocial burden decades later. Former paramilitary fighters have needs that overlap only partially with those of regular veterans. Further research on this population would be beneficial to global peacebuilding efforts and conflict prevention.


