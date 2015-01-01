SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Walton O, Karn S, Lokuge G. Civ. Wars 2021; 23(3): 461-487.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/13698249.2021.1995682

unavailable

Existing research on the relationship between alcohol and conflict has focused on displaced populations and viewed alcohol largely as a driver of post-war social problems such as trauma and violence. We draw on qualitative research in Sri Lanka and Nepal to build a more complex picture of alcohol's role in post-war societies that is attuned to its political economy dimensions and its politically symbolic role. This article develops a comparative and multi-disciplinary approach to demonstrate how narratives about alcohol can reinforce existing processes of social marginalisation and how alcohol can play an important symbolic role in post-war politics.


Language: en
