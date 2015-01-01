SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Powell SR, Florea A. Civ. Wars 2021; 23(2): 177-206.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13698249.2021.1883334

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

While research on interstate rivalries is abundant, scholarship examining nonstate rivalries remains limited. To address this shortcoming, in this article we introduce the Armed Nonstate Actor Rivalry Dataset (ANARD) - a dataset which captures dyadic rivalries and militarised disputes among armed nonstate actors in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) between 1993 and 2018. We begin by explaining why fine-grained data on militarised interactions between armed nonstate organisations are needed for a comprehensive understanding of conflict. We then provide details of the data collection process and coding practices. Finally, we identify the contributions that ANARD can make to conflict research.


Language: en
