Citation
Dawson M, Carrigan M. Curr. Sociol. 2021; 69(5): 682-704.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Femicide, the gender-related killing of women and girls, has received an unprecedented rise in international attention in the past decade, prompting increased discussions about how to define and measure femicide. Following a review of definitions and indicators, this article examines the utility of numerous sex/gender-related motives and indicators (SGRMIs) for distinguishing femicide from other homicides as well as the accessibility of these indicators in data sources typically accessed by social science researchers. Specifically, using a comprehensive database whose primary focus is femicide, the presence of SGRMIs in male-perpetrator/female-victim homicide - those killings most closely aligned with the concept of femicide - is compared to other perpetrator-victim gender combinations.
Language: en
Keywords
Data; Datos; Données; femicide; fémicide; femicidio; feminicide; féminicide; feminicidio; gender; género; genre; indicadores; indicateurs; indicators; prevención; prevention; prévention; sex; sexe; sexo