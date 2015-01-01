Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Falls are a common cause for morbidity and mortality among patients taking prescription insomnia medication. The objective of this study is to compare the risk of falls, all-cause healthcare resource utilization (HCRU), and costs among patients treated with commonly used, older generation insomnia medications and non-sleep-disordered controls.



METHODS: This retrospective cohort study used the IBM(®) MarketScan(®) Commercial and Medicare Supplemental Databases to identify patients aged at least 18 years treated with commonly prescribed medications for insomnia (zolpidem, trazodone, benzodiazepines) between 1 January 2012 and 30 September 2017. The insomnia-treated cohort were age- and sex-matched (1:1) to non-sleep-disordered controls. Odds ratios (ORs) compared risk of falls in each cohort, adjusting for covariates. Costs were adjusted to 2018 dollars, the most recent year for the study data.



RESULTS: Relative to matched controls (n = 313,086), the insomnia-treated cohort had a higher rate of falls (3.34% vs. 1.33%), and higher risk of falls [OR = 2.36 (95% confidence interval 2.27-2.44)]. Relative to other index treatments, patients treated with trazodone had the greatest risk of falls. Compared with matched controls, the estimated mean number of inpatient visits, emergency department visits, outpatient visits, and mean length of inpatient stay were all significantly higher among patients treated for insomnia. Such patients incurred greater total costs per patient per month than matched controls ($2100 versus $888; estimated mean ratio, 2.36; 95% CI 2.35-2.38; p < 0.0001).



CONCLUSIONS: Relative to matched controls, the insomnia-treated cohort showed higher risk of falls with greater HCRU and costs. Each outcome measured was highest among patients treated with trazodone, relative to other index treatments.



FINDINGS suggest the need for new treatment options to optimize quality of care for patients with insomnia.

Language: en