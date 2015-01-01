|
Carlasare LE, Hickson GB. AMA J. Ethics 2021; 23(12): E931-936.
(Copyright © 2021, American Medical Association)
35072608
Bullying has significant, far-reaching consequences for all health professionals, students, trainees, patients, their families, and organizations. Bullying is antithetical to healthy organizational culture, patient safety, and professionalism. A culture of safety and respect in sites of health care education and work is foundational to the well-being of everyone in health care. This commentary on a case recommends individual and collective responses to bullying that express fundamental clinical and ethical values and what it means to be a professional.
