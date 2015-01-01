Abstract

Glitter is a powdered copper pigment frequently used in craft and decorative activities especially in schools and kindergartens. Ingestion or inhalation of this substance can cause acute, potentially fatal copper poisoning in children. We describe a case of a 15-month-old child with copper poisoning, presenting with acute respiratory distress, neurological impairment, and hemolytic anemia. Early onset of treatment by bronchoscopy and bronchial lavage with subsequent endotracheal intubation and mechanical ventilation, achieved complete remission of the respiratory symptoms without sequelae. In presence of glitter ingestion or inhalation, bronchoscopy with bronchial lavage should be indicated early even in the absence of respiratory symptoms.



La purpurina es un pigmento en polvo de cobre, que se utiliza con frecuencia en actividades artesanales y manualidades escolares. La ingestión o inhalación de esta sustancia provoca un cuadro de intoxicación por cobre potencialmente fatal en niños. Se describe el caso de un niño de 15 meses con intoxicación por cobre, que se presenta con dificultad respiratoria aguda, alteración del sensorio y anemia hemolítica. El inicio temprano del tratamiento mediante broncoscopia y lavado bronquial con posterior intubación endotraqueal y ventilación mecánica, lograron la remisión completa del cuadro respiratorio sin secuelas. Ante una ingestión y/o inhalación de purpurina, debe indicarse de inmediato la broncoscopia con lavado bronquial, aún en ausencia de síntomas respiratorios.

Language: es