Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Causes of suicide are complex indicating a nation's psycho-socio-economic well-being hence this population-based study explores whether USA suicides worsened compared to nineteen Other Western Countries (OWC) being possibly related to gun ownership in the 21st Century.



METHODS: Total suicide data are drawn from the latest WHO Age-Standardised-Death-Rates per million (pm) controlled for age, sex, and population, along with suicides in the five age- bands 15-34 years to 75 + years. National gun ownership data from the international Small Arms Survey. Chi-square tests any significant difference between American and OWC suicides during the century. Spearman Rank Order correlations are used to determine comparability of suicides and gun ownership per thousand person rates over the period 2000-15.



RESULTS: USA had the highest gun ownership, treble the rate of the next highest country. American Total suicides rose 27%, significantly more than eight other countries (p < 0.05). The USA had significantly worse suicide outcomes for Older (75+) people than three OWC; eleven for Mature Adults 55-74; eight for Adults 34-54 and for ten countries for Young Adults 15-34. Young Adult suicides numbered 12,438, 6,702 gun-related in 2015, exceeding recent USA military losses. Only Young Adult suicides positively correlated with gun ownership (<0.025).



CONCLUSIONS: The key finding is whilst most countries reduced suicides American rates rose substantially this century, raising questions about US society. Importantly the easy access to firearms in the USA makes Young Adult suicide more likely when facing psycho-social stress. This study exposes the vulnerability of distressed young American adults in a permissive gun culture, with its sequel, life-long grieving parents.HighlightsDuring 21st Century USA suicides rose substantially more than other Western nations.Only USA suicides rose >20% amongst Total suicides and in those aged 15-to-74years.USA Young Adult suicides 150,099 in 21st century, 12,438 in 2015, 6,702 were gun-related.

Language: en