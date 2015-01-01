Abstract

The stressors autistic individuals encounter and experience as traumatic may vary from those not on the spectrum and typically measured. We conducted in-depth interviews with autistic adults and caregivers of children and adults on the spectrum to identify potential sources of trauma for autistic individuals and evaluate the ability of a standard trauma measure to capture those experiences. Fourteen autistic adults and 15 caregivers with varied backgrounds, clinical profiles, and histories of adversity were interviewed. Participants also completed standard measures of autism, traumatic exposures, and stress. Interviews were analyzed to record both traditional sources of trauma, for comparison with the standard measure, and distinct sources, described as traumatic only in the narratives of participants. Participants described varied experiences as traumatic. Whereas some reflected traditional traumas (e.g. maltreatment) and forms of social marginalization, others reflected conflicts between autistic characteristics and the environment (e.g. sensory trauma). All adults and most caregivers described sources of trauma in interviews not reported on the standard measure.



RESULTS have implications for assessing traumatic events in autism and for understanding their contribution to the mental health of this group.

