Abstract

PRIMARY OBJECTIVE: Identify the prevalence, characteristics, and psychological correlates of traumatic brain injury (TBI) among incarcerated individuals. RESEARCH DESIGN: Three aims: (1) Determine the prevalence and characteristics of TBI in 1469 adults incarcerated in Wisconsin state prisons (1064 men, 405 women); (2) Characterize the relationship between mild TBI and mental illness in a sub-sample of men and women; (3) Reproduce the findings from Aim 1 and Aim 2 in an independent sample of 1015 adults incarcerated in New Mexico state prisons (600 men, 415 women).



METHODS AND PROCEDURES: Standardized TBI assessment with structured clinical interviews and self-report questionnaires. MAIN OUTCOMES AND RESULTS: Rates of TBI were approximately five times greater than the general population, with a substantially higher rate of TBI caused by assault. In the Wisconsin sample, mild TBI was associated with greater levels of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among women (but not among men). In the New Mexico sample, TBI of any severity was associated with greater levels of major depressive disorder (MDD) among women (but not among men).



CONCLUSIONS: This study thus provides novel data on TBI and its correlates among individuals incarcerated in state prisons, and highlights a specific treatment need within the prison population.

Language: en