|
Citation
|
Schneider BS, Arciniegas DB, Harenski C, Clarke GJB, Kiehl KA, Koenigs M. Brain Inj. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35067151
|
Abstract
|
PRIMARY OBJECTIVE: Identify the prevalence, characteristics, and psychological correlates of traumatic brain injury (TBI) among incarcerated individuals. RESEARCH DESIGN: Three aims: (1) Determine the prevalence and characteristics of TBI in 1469 adults incarcerated in Wisconsin state prisons (1064 men, 405 women); (2) Characterize the relationship between mild TBI and mental illness in a sub-sample of men and women; (3) Reproduce the findings from Aim 1 and Aim 2 in an independent sample of 1015 adults incarcerated in New Mexico state prisons (600 men, 415 women).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Traumatic brain injury; TBI; head injury; forensic; prison