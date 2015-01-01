Abstract

Background Every year, 3.3 to 5.7 million eye injuries occur worldwide in children. Open globe injury is a common type of trauma that leads to blindness in all age groups. This study aimed to review and discuss the epidemiology, causes, and clinical outcome of pediatric open globe injury.



METHODS A retrospective chart review of all pediatric open globe injuries presented to King Fahad Hospital of the University and Dhahran Eye Specialist Hospital was conducted between 2010 and 2020. Data analyses were done to identify factors predicting ultimate visual acuity.



RESULTS The overall number of cases was 502, of which 120 cases were children and of the documented 118 cases, around 82 (69.5%) were males with an average age of 5.1 years. The traumatic object was sharp in 90 (89.1%) cases. The most common object was glass, presented in 18 (18.4%) cases. Most injuries were accidental (68.9%) and 48 (71.6%) cases out of 67 occurred inside the house. The factors associated with better visual outcome (20/40 or better) were sharp injuries, absence of hyphema, absence of vitreous hemorrhage, trauma with intraocular foreign body, undergone one operation, and absence of cataract at presentation.



CONCLUSION The ultimate visual outcome post open globe injury could be predicted from the severity of the presenting signs. Also, the household environment carries the highest risk, hence it is not always a safe haven for children. Thus, childproofing the house and adult supervision is advisable.

