Abstract

It is rare that those in such varied fields as healthcare, economics, and politics come down on the same side of an issue, but on the topic of adolescent mental health, many of the experts agree: the pandemic has us facing a quickly escalating crisis. Last fall, the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and Children's Hospital Association declared a national emergency in child and adolescent mental health.1 However, while the pandemic has dramatically exacerbated the situation, there was already an emergency long before COVID-19.



Adolescents, defined as those aged 10-19, are at a crucial stage in their development physically, socially, and emotionally. Not only are they adopting habits (sleep patterns, exercise routines, etc.) that can affect their physical well-being for years to come, but they are developing problem-solving and interpersonal skills, establishing coping mechanisms, and learning to manage their emotions. Adolescence is a phase of rapid brain change and growth, second only to infancy in its importance to human development.2 It is a period when health problems, including mental health issues, can emerge. It is also the best time to take measures to avert them through early intervention. And yet, the number of adolescents with mental health complaints continues its steep rise, both within the United States and worldwide.



According to the World Health Organization, globally, about one in seven (14%) adolescents experience a mental health disorder, and depression, anxiety, and behavioral disorders are among the leading causes of illness and disability among 10- to 19-year-olds.3 Suicide is the fourth leading cause of death in adolescents worldwide...

