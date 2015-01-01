|
Ros AC, Bacci S, Luna A, Legaz I. Front. Med. (Lausanne) 2021; 8: e786798.
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Media)
35071269
BACKGROUND: In forensic autopsies, examining the wounds is one of the most critical aspects to clarify the causal relationship between the cause of death and the wounds observed on the corpse. However, on many occasions, it is difficult to differentiate antemortem injuries from post-mortem injuries, mainly when they occur very close to the moment of death. At present, various studies try to find biomarkers and clarify the molecular mechanisms involved in a wound due to the high variability of conditions in which they occur, thus being one of the most challenging problems in forensic pathology. This review aimed to study the omics data to determine the main lines of investigation emerging in the diagnosis of vital injuries, time of appearance, estimation of the age and vitality of the wound, and its possible contributions to the forensic field.
age wound; forensic sciences; human skin wounds; omics sciences; vital wounds