|
Citation
|
Frentzen E, Reisacher D, Brahler E, Rassenhofer M, Fegert JM, Witt A. Front. Psychiatry 2021; 12: e789144.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35069290
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The number of reportings on sexual abuse (SA), sexual violence (SV) cases covered in the media has risen a significant amount with most cases involving women and children. The aim of the study is to explore the questions: Are people aware of sexual abuse and sexual violence in the media? What are the predictors of awareness of sexual abuse and sexual violence? Does the awareness of sexual abuse and sexual violence in the media affect the actions of the individuals? Methods: A representative survey of the German-speaking resident population (2020) on physical and mental well-being was used. The participants (N = 2,503: females = 50.9%) were between the ages of 14 and 97 (M = 49.81). The German version of the Adverse Childhood Experiences Questionnaire, The General Habitual Well-Being Questionnaire and questions about own experiences of sexual harassment on the internet, experiences of domestic sexual abuse and different socio-economic variables were used. The outcome variables regarding the awareness of SA and SV in the media, different types of scandals (church, pedophile, USA), #MeToo-debate and the change in actions were used. Frequency analyses and binary regressions were conducted.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
sexual violence; sexual assault; media; sexual abuse; actions