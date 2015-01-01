|
Steiger S, Moeller J, Sowislo JF, Lieb R, Lang UE, Huber CG. Front. Psychiatry 2021; 12: e819573.
BACKGROUND: Coercion is routinely used in psychiatry. Its benefits and drawbacks are controversially debated. In addition, the majority of persons with mental health problems are exposed to stigmatization and are assumed to be dangerous. Stigmatization is associated with negative consequences for individuals with mental illness such as disapproval, social rejection, exclusion, and discrimination. Being subjected to coercive measures can increase the stigmatization of the affected persons, and stigmatization might lead to higher approval for coercion. Aims of the Study: This study aims to examine the approval for coercive measures in psychiatry by the general public, and to explore its relation with person- and situation-specific factors as well as with stigmatization.
social distance; coercive measures; mental illness stigma; perceived dangerousness; population survey