Citation
Zhang Q. Front. Psychol. 2021; 12: e742568.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Research Foundation)
DOI
PMID
35069323
PMCID
Abstract
Prosocial cartoon is characterized by helping others solve difficulties, including helping, donating, sharing, comforting, and cooperating. The current study examined whether viewing a prosocial cartoon decreases aggression immediately upon exposure and the potential mediating role of aggressive motivation. Participants involve 168 children (M (age) = 5.87 years, SD = 0.41) nominated by teachers as aggressive from three Chinese kindergartens. Children in the treatment group watched a prosocial cartoon (American cartoon "Handy Manny"), while children in the control group watched a nonprosocial cartoon (Chinese cartoon "Fruity Robo"). Afterward, the Hot Sauce Task (HST) was employed to assess aggressive behavior, and Aggressive Motivation Questionnaire (AMQ) was employed to assess aggressive motivation.
Language: en
Keywords
children; aggression; aggressive motivation; hot sauce task; prosocial cartoon