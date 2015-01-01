SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Miller AC. Int. J. Crit. Illn. Inj. Sci. 2021; 11(4): 189-190.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Medknow Publications)

DOI

10.4103/ijciis.ijciis_106_21

PMID

35070906

PMCID

PMC8725803

Abstract

Governments have imposed varying degrees of limitations on mobility locally, nationally, and internationally. Lockdown, or stay-at-home orders, restrict nonessential public mobility. As such, many workers have transitioned to remote work or nonemployment, and many students have transitioned to remote or virtual learning. Globally, significant reductions in traffic volumes and congestion have been reported, particular during lockdown periods.[1,2,3,4,5] While survey-based analyses have reported that prevailing public perceptions are that roads became safer and driving behaviors improved during periods of mobility restriction,[6,7] expert opinion and objective data suggest a more nuanced and possibly conflicting reality...

Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print