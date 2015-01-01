Abstract

BACKGROUND: All-terrain vehicle (ATV) accidents have a substantial impact on the pediatric population in Saudi Arabia; however, few local studies are available. An in-depth study of this issue and adequate implementation of regulations are required to prevent additional casualties. The aim of this study was to describe the epidemiology of ATV injuries in the pediatric population and the outcomes associated with the injuries.



METHODS: We conducted a retrospective chart review at a Level 1 trauma center in Riyadh. All patients, aged ≤14 years and admitted due to an ATV accident, from 2004 to 2018 were included in this study. Demographic information, hospital course, and injury outcomes were extracted from the King Abdulaziz Medical City trauma registry. Each medical record was reviewed for short-term complications and the mechanism of injury. The primary outcome measure was the type of injury associated with ATV accidents; the secondary outcomes were injury site and mechanism of injury, and the association between the impact of injury and the clinical and demographic variable.



RESULTS: In total, 165 patients were involved in ATV accidents and met our inclusion criteria. The mean age was 8 ± 4 years, and 79% (131/165) were boys. Over 50% (84/165) of the sample had lower limb injuries. The majority of patients had fracture injuries (37%, 61/165), followed by amputations (30%, 50/165). Of the amputation group, the majority (86%, 43/50) was from 1 to 5 years compared to the no amputation group (P < 0.001). For the amputation group, 67% (33/50) had a limb trapped in the chain of the vehicle as to the mechanism of injury.



CONCLUSION: The majority of patients had lower-extremity injuries, specifically fractured (37%) or amputated (30%) with children from age 1-5 years having a significantly higher proportion of hospital admission compared to the rest of the study population. Despite the existing legislation for ATV use in children, they are not enforced. The finding of this study recommends urgent implementation of these regulations for both ATV retailers and users and promotes public awareness about the severity of such injuries.

Language: en