Kabir R, Chakraborty R, Vinnakota D, Siddika N. Int. J. Crit. Illn. Inj. Sci. 2021; 11(4): 209-214.
(Copyright © 2021, Medknow Publications)
35070910
BACKGROUND: Well-timed utilisation of antenatal care (ANC) services during pregnancy emphatically impact pregnancy outcomes. Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) predominance during pregnancy is exceptionally noticeable in Armenia, yet we have restricted information on the association between IPV and ANC attendance. The aim of this study was to determine the association between IPV and utilisation of adequate ANC services among Armenian women.
Language: en
women; Armenia; intimate; partner violence; prenatal care