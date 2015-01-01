Abstract

BACKGROUND: Well-timed utilisation of antenatal care (ANC) services during pregnancy emphatically impact pregnancy outcomes. Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) predominance during pregnancy is exceptionally noticeable in Armenia, yet we have restricted information on the association between IPV and ANC attendance. The aim of this study was to determine the association between IPV and utilisation of adequate ANC services among Armenian women.



METHODS: A nationally representative sample survey from 2015 to 2016 Armenia Demographic and Health Survey was considered for this study. A total of 6116 women were interviewed. To estimate the association between outcome and explanatory variable, Pearson's Chi-square test followed by bivariate logistic regression analysis were performed.



RESULTS: About 58% of participants, more than 35 years old has encountered IPV. Women with advanced education (54.7%) attended ANC services between 0 and 3 months. It was found that only the richer women are two times more likely to visit ANC services above four times than other groups and its association with IPV claimed that richer women are more likely to face IPV. Moreover, women who are residing with alcoholic husbands/partners are two times more likely to suffer from partner abuse (P < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: The impact of IPV on accessibility and timely utilisation of ANC services in Armenia cannot be overlooked as IPV is causing risk in healthy delivery and the country's overall productivity in a broader perception.

Language: en