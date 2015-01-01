SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Pascale AB, DeVita JM. J. Am. Coll. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2021.2024212

35073228

OBJECTIVE: Although researchers in higher education have focused more attention on transgender individuals, gaps remain, particularly related to aspects of health and wellness. Participants: Participants were a nationally representative sample of college students.

METHODS:Anova and follow up post hoc tests were utilized to examine measures of transgender college students' mental health in comparison to their cisgender peers who identify as heterosexual, lesbian, gay, and bisexual.

RESULTS: Findings indicate that transgender students were more likely to report physically harming themselves or attempt suicide, but responded similarly to peers on other measures.

CONCLUSIONS: Individuals who work with transgender college students can benefit from this reserach by understanding how to support and avoid marginalizing these students.


mental health; LGBTQ+; identity; college students; Transgender

