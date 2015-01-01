Abstract

BACKGROUND: In India, most of the deaths due to road traffic accidents (RTAs) occur within 24 h of the accident. Hence, this study aimed to assess the proportion of RTA victims reaching the health-care facilities within the golden hour.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This cross-sectional study was conducted in a tertiary care center in South India between August and September 2017. All RTA victims who were admitted for treatment in the emergency department during the study period were included. Data were collected using structured, pretested, and validated pro forma. Hospital exit outcomes between those who reached within 1 h and those who did not were expressed as proportion with a 95% confidence interval (CI). The factors associated with hospital exit outcomes were analyzed using a Chi-square test.



RESULTS: Among 626 RTA victims, the mean (standard deviation) age was 37.4 (2.6) years, and about 83% (n = 521) were male. More than one-third (37%) of the RTAs occurred on urban roads (n = 235, 37.5%). A total of 424 (67.7%) were referred from other hospitals. The mean time taken for RTA victims to reach any health-care facility was 3 h. More than half (n = 346, 55% [95% CI: 51.3-59.2]) of the RTA victims had reached a health-care facility within the golden hour. Among those who reached beyond the golden hour, one-fourth (n = 77, 27.5%) were delayed due to the unavailability of transporting vehicles. Delay in communication (n = 59, 21.1%), prolonged travel (n = 41, 14.6%), lack of knowledge about nearby facilities (n = 39, 13.9%), nonavailability of attenders (n = 35, 12.5%) and financial issues (n = 29, 10.4%) were the other reasons for the delay.



CONCLUSION: Almost half of the RTA victims reached the health-care facilities after the golden hour. Unavailability of ambulances or vehicles for transport and delay in communication were the important factors that played a role in the delay.

Language: en