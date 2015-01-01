|
Azizi M, Bidaki R, Ebadi A, Ostadtaghizadeh A, Tafti AD, Hajebi A, Alizadeh A, Khankeh HR. J. Educ. Health Promot. 2021; 10: e442.
(Copyright © 2021, Medknow Publications)
35071648
INTRODUCTION: Emergency prehospital providers (EPHP) who are constantly providing medical care in threatening conditions are more at risk of displaying psychological distress presentations in disaster situations. Problem-solving strategies are essential for effective and efficient management of event position. Therefore, the present study aimed to explore psychological distress promotion in Iranian EPHP.
psychological distress; qualitative study; Emergency prehospital providers