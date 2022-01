Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This paper examines the extent to which hotspots of shooting violence changed following the emergence of COVID-19.



METHODS: This analysis uses Andresen's Spatial Point Pattern test on 1500 by 1500 foot grid cells, correcting for multiple comparisons, on a 10-year sample of geocoded shooting data from Buffalo New York.



RESULTS: This work finds zero micro-grid cells are not statistically different from pre to post COVID stay at home orders and instead that the observed rise in shootings in the sample appears to be a consistent proportional increase across the city.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings provide law enforcement with useful information about how to respond to the recent rise in shooting violence, but additional work is needed to better understand what, among a number of competing theories, is driving the increase.



SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: The online version contains supplementary material available at 10.1007/s11292-021-09497-4.

Language: en