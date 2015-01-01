Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to (1) explore differences in vestibular ocular motor screening (VOMS) symptoms between healthy adults and adults with persistent symptoms after mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), and (2) explore the relationships between VOMS symptoms and other measures (self-reported vestibular symptoms, clinical measures of balance and gait, and higher-level motor ability tasks). SETTING: Research laboratory setting. PARTICIPANTS: Fifty-three persons with persistent symptoms (>3 weeks) following mTBI and 57 healthy controls were recruited. Eligibility for participation included being 18 to 50 years of age and free of medical conditions that may affect balance, with the exception of recent mTBI for the mTBI group.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional. MAIN MEASURES: The primary outcomes were the VOMS symptom scores and near point of convergence (NPC) distance. Secondary outcomes included the Dizziness Handicap Inventory (DHI) total and subdomain scores, sway area, Functional Gait Analysis total score, gait speed, and modified Illinois Agility Task completion time, and Revised High-Level Mobility Assessment Tool total score.



RESULTS: The mTBI group reported more VOMS symptoms (z range, -7.28 to -7.89) and a further NPC (t = -4.16) than healthy controls (all Ps <.001). DHI self-reported symptoms (total and all subdomain scores) were strongly associated with the VOMS symptom scores (rho range, 0.53-0.68; all Ps <.001). No significant relationships existed between VOMS symptoms and other measures.



CONCLUSION: Significant group differences support the relevance of the VOMS for mTBI in an age-diverse sample with persistent symptoms. Furthermore, strong association with DHI symptoms supports the ability of the VOMS to capture vestibular complaints in this population.

Language: en