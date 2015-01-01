|
Parrington L, King LA, Hoppes CW, Klaiman MJ, Michielutti P, Fino PC, Dibble LE, Lester ME, Weightman MM. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35067602
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to (1) explore differences in vestibular ocular motor screening (VOMS) symptoms between healthy adults and adults with persistent symptoms after mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), and (2) explore the relationships between VOMS symptoms and other measures (self-reported vestibular symptoms, clinical measures of balance and gait, and higher-level motor ability tasks). SETTING: Research laboratory setting. PARTICIPANTS: Fifty-three persons with persistent symptoms (>3 weeks) following mTBI and 57 healthy controls were recruited. Eligibility for participation included being 18 to 50 years of age and free of medical conditions that may affect balance, with the exception of recent mTBI for the mTBI group.
Language: en