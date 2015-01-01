Abstract

PURPOSE: In response to item 7.1 from the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Report (2019), calling on health service providers to recognize the importance in inclusive services with and for Indigenous peoples including Two Spirit, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, and asexual (2SLGBTQQIA) peoples, we undertook a review of the literature to identify the gaps in understanding and to better situate the health and resiliencies of Two Spirit people in Canada.



METHOD: We conducted a review of 13 articles related to the health and wellness of the Canadian Two Spirit community. Overall, there was a dearth of Two Spirit specific health-related information.



RESULTS: Identified themes were grounded in the holistic Medicine Wheel teachings. These themes directly parallel holistic nursing in their demonstration that health is complex, and that there are many facets that make up an individuals' health.



CONCLUSION: Assessing the impact that colonization has had on the intersections of gender, race, sexuality, class, culture, and spirituality, Two Spirit people face unique health concerns. Considering the intersections of identity and structural barriers in place for this community, more research led by and in collaboration with the Two Spirit community is needed.

Language: en