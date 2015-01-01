|
Citation
|
Dykhuizen M, Marshall K, Loewen Walker R, Saddleback J. J. Holist. Nurs. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35068205
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: In response to item 7.1 from the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Report (2019), calling on health service providers to recognize the importance in inclusive services with and for Indigenous peoples including Two Spirit, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, and asexual (2SLGBTQQIA) peoples, we undertook a review of the literature to identify the gaps in understanding and to better situate the health and resiliencies of Two Spirit people in Canada.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
American Indian/Alaska native; common themes; group/population; healing; spirituality; transcultural/diversity