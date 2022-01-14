Abstract

BACKGROUND: To manage life-threatening conditions and reduce morbidity and mortality, pre-hospital's on-scene decision making is an influential factor. Since pre-hospital's decision making is a challenging process, it is necessary to be identified this process. This study was conducted to explore the model of Iranian emergency medical technicians' decision making in emergency situations.



METHODS: This study was applied through grounded theory method using direct field observations and semi-structured interviews.



PURPOSEful sampling with 26 participants including 17 emergency medical technicians including dispatchers, physicians of medical directions, managers and 1 representative for court affairs was performed. Interviews were lasted from October 2018 to July 2019. Corbin and Strauss approach, 2015 (open, axial and selective coding) were used to analyze data.



RESULTS: A paradigm model was developed to explain the relationships among the main categories. Decision making in the context of fear and concern was emerged as the core category. Unclear duties, insufficient authorities and competencies as well as lack of enough decision making's protocols and guidelines were categorized as casual conditions. Other important categories linked to the core category were interactions, feelings and "customer focus approach". Action-interaction strategies were taken by Emergency Medical technicians lead to some negative consequences that can threaten clinical outcome and patient safety.



CONCLUSIONS: Based on the finding of this study, Emergency Medical technicians' decision making in the context of fear and concern, as the core concept of this model, lead to decrease in quality of the pre-hospital services, stakeholders' dissatisfaction, hospital emergency units' overload, decrease in reputation of the Emergency Medical Technicians, threat to patient clinical outcome and patient safety. To prevent of these negative consequences, facilitation of the Emergency Medical Technicians' on-scene decision making is recommended.

