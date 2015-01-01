Abstract

BACKGROUND: According to the World Health Organization, occupational injuries are significant health issues globally that affect social lives and economic status. This study aimed to assess the situation of occupational injuries in the Kerman province.



METHODS: In this cross-sectional study, all occupational injuries registered in the Department of Cooperatives Labor and Social Welfare of Kerman Province were investigated during 2012-2016. Data were retrieved from an institutional database, including the official institutional software reports of Cooperatives Labor and Social Welfare occupational inspectors. The study used ArcGIS 10.3 software to prepare the geographical distribution of the cumulative incidence of occupational injuries on the map for each city. Data were analyzed using SPSS software.



RESULTS: A total of 2228 subjects with a mean age of 34 years and a mean work experience of 4.5years were injured during 5 years. 73.2% of them were married. 96.4% of them were Iranian, and 61.3% had insurance. The most number of injuries occurred in the construction industry, fractures being the typical outcome of the injuries. The most injured organ was the hands. Kerman has the highest number of injuries with 804 cases. Incidence rates ranged was 93 to 138 cases per 100,000 people in 5 years. The highest cumulative incidence rates of accidents occurred in Zarand and Kahnuj, respectively, in 5 years.



CONCLUSIONS: Despite the decrease in occupational injuries in recent years, it is a severe problem in Kerman province. Occupational injuries cause irreparable damages to human resources, and it, directly and indirectly, imposes costs for the family and the government. Therefore, considering safety in occupational environments to prevent occupational injuries should be a priority in planning.

