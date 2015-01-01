|
Osborne K, Duprey E, Caughy MOB, Oshri A. J. Psychopathol. Behav. Assess. 2021; 43(4): 717-729.
35068669
INTRODUCTION: Parents with childhood maltreatment histories are at risk for emotion regulation (ER) problems, which are associated with reduced self-regulation among their offspring. However, gaps remain in the literature regarding this indirect transmission pathway. First, ER consists of multiple dimensions and it is unclear which dimension is most affected by childhood maltreatment. Second, less is known regarding which parental ER dimension is linked to offspring self-regulation. Thus, the present study aimed to examine the direct and indirect associations between parental maltreatment histories and child self-regulatory capacity via dimensions of parental ER.
sex differences; emotion regulation; childhood maltreatment history; heart rate variability; intergenerational effects of maltreatment; moderated mediation