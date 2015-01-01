|
Lee H, Henry KL. J. Sch. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
35067924
BACKGROUND: To determine if school engagement is a viable target for early prevention of adolescent substance use, this study investigated whether school engagement in early adolescence (ages 12-14) is a cause of alcohol and cannabis use during middle to late adolescence (ages 15-19).
Language: en
adolescent; substance use; causal inference; school engagement