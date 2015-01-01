|
Mootz JJ, Fennig M, Wainberg ML. J. Subst. Abuse Treat. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
35067398
INTRODUCTION: Alcohol misuse and intimate partner violence (IPV) are major public health burdens with a well-established association. These problems are difficult to remedy individually and can exacerbate one another, compounding treatment complexity. Though scarce, integrated alcohol misuse and IPV treatments exist. Yet implementation remains inadequate. Thus, the current study applied the Consolidated Framework for Implementation Research (CFIR) to examine barriers and facilitators of implementing such integrated treatments.
Alcohol use; Domestic violence; Treatment; Consolidated Framework for Implementation Research; Implementation science