SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mootz JJ, Fennig M, Wainberg ML. J. Subst. Abuse Treat. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jsat.2021.108694

PMID

35067398

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Alcohol misuse and intimate partner violence (IPV) are major public health burdens with a well-established association. These problems are difficult to remedy individually and can exacerbate one another, compounding treatment complexity. Though scarce, integrated alcohol misuse and IPV treatments exist. Yet implementation remains inadequate. Thus, the current study applied the Consolidated Framework for Implementation Research (CFIR) to examine barriers and facilitators of implementing such integrated treatments.

METHODS: Through purposive sampling, we conducted in-depth interviews with diverse IPV and alcohol treatment experts (n = 21) whose ages ranged from 27 to 72 and who averaged 17 years of experience working in alcohol and IPV treatment. The research team conducted analysis using Grounded Theory Methods.

RESULTS: Experts identified barriers and facilitators for integrated treatment of alcohol misuse and IPV in three CFIR domains: intervention, inner setting and provider, and outer setting.

CONCLUSIONS: Leveraging the facilitators of implementation and addressing barriers at multiple organizational and intervention levels through an implementation science lens can help to close the research-to-practice gap for integratively treating alcohol misuse and IPV.


Language: en

Keywords

Alcohol use; Domestic violence; Treatment; Consolidated Framework for Implementation Research; Implementation science

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print