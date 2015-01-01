Abstract

BACKGROUND: Social support can potentially attenuate the positive relationship between poor mental health and excessive drinking. The present study tried to understand: (1) whether there is a gender-specific relationship between poor mental health and excessive drinking; and (2) if and how social support moderates the relationship between poor mental health and excessive drinking.



METHODS: We analyzed the data from 2016 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS; N = 33,705). Weighted data were stratified by gender and controlled for demographic variables. We assessed poor mental health and social support as correlates of heavy and binge drinking, followed by analyzing the moderation effect of social support X poor mental health interaction terms.



RESULTS: Poor mental health is linked with excessive drinking across genders. The interaction analysis shows that social support moderates the effect of ever having a poor mental health day in men's heavy drinking, but the interaction term is not significant in all other excessive drinking models, suggesting that social support may not buffer the negative impact of poor mental health on problem drinking, particularly among women.



CONCLUSION: Individuals with greater mental health challenges are more likely to drink hazardously, regardless of gender. Those who have low level of social support and poor mental health, particularly men, are at risk for heavy drinking. Given the majority of the interaction results is not significant, the study provides limited support for the buffering role of social support between poor mental health and problem drinking.

