Citation
Smeijers D, Denson TF, Bulten EH, Brazil IA. World J. Psychiatry 2021; 11(12): 1288-1300.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
35070778
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Displaced aggression occurs when a person encounters a provoking situation, is unable or unwilling to retaliate against the original provocateur, and subsequently aggresses against a target that is not the source of the initial provocation. The displaced aggression questionnaire (DAQ) was developed to measure individual differences in the tendency to displace aggression.
Keywords
Questionnaire; Displaced aggression; Displaced aggression questionnaire; Dutch translation; Psychometric properties