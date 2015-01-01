SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Smeijers D, Denson TF, Bulten EH, Brazil IA. World J. Psychiatry 2021; 11(12): 1288-1300.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Baishideng Publishing Group)

DOI

10.5498/wjp.v11.i12.1288

PMID

35070778

PMCID

PMC8717039

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Displaced aggression occurs when a person encounters a provoking situation, is unable or unwilling to retaliate against the original provocateur, and subsequently aggresses against a target that is not the source of the initial provocation. The displaced aggression questionnaire (DAQ) was developed to measure individual differences in the tendency to displace aggression.

AIM: To develop a Dutch version of the DAQ and examine relationships between the DAQ and novel individual differences.

METHODS: The Dutch version of the DAQ was created using a back-translation procedure. Undergraduate students (n = 413) participated in the current study. The questionnaires were administered online.

RESULTS: The results confirmed the original three-factor structure and showed good reliability and validity. We also found differential relationships between trait displaced aggression, social anxiety and cognitive distortions.

CONCLUSION: The results may indicate that distinct patterns exist in the development of the different dimensions of trait displaced aggression. This study adds to the growing cross-cultural literature showing the robustness of trait displaced aggression in several different cultures.


Language: en

Keywords

Questionnaire; Displaced aggression; Displaced aggression questionnaire; Dutch translation; Psychometric properties

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print