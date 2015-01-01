Abstract

The simulation of forest fire spread is a key problem for the management of fire, and Cellular Automata (CA) has been used to simulate the complex mechanism of the fire spread for a long time. The simulation of CA is driven by the rate of fire spread (ROS), which is hard to estimate, because some input parameters of the current ROS model cannot be provided with a high precision, so the CA approach has not been well applied yet in the forest fire management system to date. The forest fire spread simulation model LSTM-CA using CA with LSTM is proposed in this paper. Based on the interaction between wind and fire, S-LSTM is proposed, which takes full advantage of the time dependency of the ROS. The ROS estimated by the S-LSTM is satisfactory, even though the input parameters are not perfect. Fifteen kinds of ROS models with the same structure are trained for different cases of slope direction and wind direction, and the model with the closest case is selected to drive the transmission between the adjacent cells. In order to simulate the actual spread of forest fire, the LSTM-based models are trained based on the data captured, and three correction rules are added to the CA model. Finally, the prediction accuracy of forest fire spread is verified though the KAPPA coefficient, Hausdorff distance, and horizontal comparison experiments based on remote sensing images of wildfires. The LSTM-CA model has good practicality in simulating the spread of forest fires.

