Abstract

While there is strong evidence that the experience of intimate partner violence (IPV) shapes PrEP use among heterosexual women, evidence for similar relationships among gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (GBMSM) is scant. In this paper we analyze baseline data from a large randomized controlled trial (RCT) of an HIV prevention intervention for GBMSM recruited from three cities (Atlanta, Detroit and New York City) to examine how the recent experience of IPV shapes their rankings of PrEP delivery options. Men were asked to rank from 1 to 8 PrEP taken by daily pill, event-based pill, injection, anal suppository (before sex), suppository (after sex), gel (penile or rectal) (before sex), and gel (after sex) and condoms. The analysis sample is 694 HIV-negative, sexually active GBMSM. Analysis considers an ordinal outcome measuring participant's ranked preferences for their future use of eight HIV prevention options. Men who experienced physical IPV preferred PrEP in pill form, while men who experienced partners monitoring their behaviors (monitoring IPV) preferred PrEP by injection. Men who experienced emotional IPV ranked PrEP by pill lower than other methods. Sexual and controlling IPV were not significantly associated with PrEP modality ranking. As more modes of PrEP delivery become available, providers should be encouraged to screen GBMSM seeking PrEP for IPV, and to provide men with the necessary information to facilitate an informed choice when deciding on a PrEP modality that will work for them and their relationship context.

