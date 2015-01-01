Abstract

BACKGROUND: Incapacitated rape (IR) is common in college and has been linked to heavier post-assault drinking and consequences, including blackouts. Following IR, college students may adjust their drinking in ways that are meant to increase perceived safety, such as enhancing situational control over one's drinks through prepartying, or drinking before going out to a main social event. It is also possible that prepartying may influence risk related to IR. However, it is unclear whether or how prepartying and IR may be associated.



METHODS: To address these gaps, we sought to examine prepartying as both a risk factor and consequence of IR, including the reasons for prepartying. Across two studies (Study 1 N = 1,074; Study 2 N = 1,753) of college women and men, we examined associations between IR and prepartying motives, alcohol consumption, and alcohol-related blackouts.



RESULTS: Within the cross-sectional Study 1, negative binomial regressions revealed that having a history of IR was associated with more alcohol consumption and blackouts when prepartying. Within a multivariate model, past-year IR was associated with preparty motives related to interpersonal enhancement, intimate pursuit, and barriers to consumption, but not situational control. Within the prospective Study 2, a path model revealed that preparty drinking was a prospective predictor of IR in the following year, but past-year IR did not predict subsequent prepartying.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings revealed a robust link between recent history of IR and prepartying regardless of gender. Prepartying was found to be a prospective risk factor for subsequent IR. Although more research is needed, addressing prepartying in alcohol interventions may be indicated to improve prevention of negative outcomes, including sexual assault.

Language: en